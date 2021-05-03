Allegany County Department of Health hosting 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinics in May

Appointments will be required for all three clinics.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The Allegany County Department of Health will be hosting three COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month for anyone 18 years old or older. Appointments will be required for all three clinics.

The first vaccine clinic will take place on Wednesday, May 12 at the Friendship American Legion Post 1168 located at 29 Depot Street in Friendship. The clinic will go from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The second vaccine clinic will happen on Wednesday, May 19 at the Bolivar Fire Hall located at 460 Main Street in Bolivar. The clinic will go from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The third vaccine clinic will take place Wednesday, May 26 at the Belfast Fire Hall located at 11 Merton Avenue in Belfast. The clinic will go from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone looking to make an appointment for one of the COVID-19 vaccination sites can do so by calling the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 then pressing four.

When you attend the vaccine clinic the department of health asks that you wear a mask and obey social distancing guidelines. People are also asked to bring a picture ID, insurance cards, and to wear short sleeves.

Anyone who is in isolation or quarantine, is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or is ill cannot attend the clinic.