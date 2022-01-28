Allegany Co. Route 26 at Genesee River Bridge will be closed to traffic Feb. 8 & 9

Contractors will be performing soil borings and the bridge will have a two ton weight limit when it reopens.

BELFAST, N.Y. — A stretch of County Rt. 26 (Belfast Rd.) in Allegany Co. is scheduled to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 8 & 9 for road work.

No traffic will be allowed along Rt. 26 at the Genesee River Bridge in the Town of Belfast from about 8 AM on Feb. 8 through 4 PM on Feb. 9.

Contractors will be onsite performing soil borings. There will not be an onsite detour and drivers are urged to seek alternate routes during that time.