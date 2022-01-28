Allegany Co. Route 26 at Genesee River Bridge will be closed to traffic Feb. 8 & 9

BELFAST, N.Y. — A stretch of County Rt. 26 (Belfast Rd.) in Allegany Co. is scheduled to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 8 & 9 for road work.
No traffic will be allowed along Rt. 26 at the Genesee River Bridge in the Town of Belfast from about 8 AM on Feb. 8 through 4 PM on Feb. 9.
Contractors will be onsite performing soil borings. There will not be an onsite detour and drivers are urged to seek alternate routes during that time.
The road will be posted for a 12-ton weight limit once it is reopened.