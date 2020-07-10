All your favorite fair food in one spot this weekend

Hammerl Amusements has brought together food vendors to offer up all the great fair food we missed out on this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With all the county fairs and lawn fetes canceled over the summer, WNY children were denied access to the fried dough and sugar waffles their bodies need to grow.

Hammerl Amusements has assembled some of our favorite food vendors to be in one place at the same time. It’s happening in the parking lot of the Eastern Hills Mall this weekend.

“We have great vendors bringing in fresh-made food,” said one of the organizers of the event. “We have fried dough, we have fresh made donuts being made right on site. Sugar waffles, funnel cakes, ice cream, caramel apples with lots of different toppings. Kettle corn, fresh made french fries.”

In addition to the standard fair foods, there’s also a vendor n selling pot roast in a cup, which includes mashed potatoes and veggies. Fall favorites like pumpkins and cider will also be available for purchase.