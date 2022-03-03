New members being recruited for the All-Star Erie County Fair Marching Band

Brass, woodwind, precession and color guard members in grades 7 through 12 are encouraged to apply.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Students involved in marching band in grades 7 through 12 are being sought to apply for the All-Star Erie County Fair Marching Band.

The Erie County Agricultural Society and sponsors of the Erie County Fair are inviting brass, woodwind, precession and color guard members to join the Erie County Fair Marching Band this summer.

The band is an "all-star" group of the best schools across Western New York.

“This is an excellent opportunity for students to continue developing their confidence and musical skills throughout the summer months,” said CEO & Fair Manager Jessica Underberg. “Participants get to interact with students from other districts as well as showcase their talents at the region’s largest annual event.”

Students that are encouraged to apply are those in grades 7-12 or previous band members who graduated in 2021.

People with experience reading music, sight reading, have experience playing brass, woodwind or percussion instruments. Students who also have experience in colorguard with dancing or spinning flag, rifle or sabre.

Also students need to have transportan to and from the Fairgrounds.

Interested students are asked to complete an application at ECFair.org/ecfmarchingband.