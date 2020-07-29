All Salamanca Central School District students to get food benefits

Families will not have to pay the benefits back.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — All students who live in the Salamanca City Central School district will be receiving, or have already received, food benefits as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district announced Wednesday.

Benefits for each student in the household will be distributed to families automatically by an EBT card. The District said most cards will be sent by mail next month, but families who already have SNAP or Cash benefits have already received the assistance.

The benefits put on the card can be used for one year from the day it is issued. They can't be donated or transferred to another person. The money for the benefits comes from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which authorized the benefits for kids who would have gotten free lunch if school closures never happened.