BUFFALO, N.Y. — All of Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo is back open after a portion of the road was shut down because of a partial building collapse.

Ellicott Street between Chippewa and St. Michaels Place had been closed all day Thursday as city crews worked to ensure the street is safe.

The collapse happened Wednesday afternoon, when the chimney at the building that houses Two Wheels Bakery and Cafe came down.

Toutant Restaurant is right next door and wasn't impacted by the collapse.

RELATED: Buffalo police, fire respond to downtown chimney collapse

RELATED: Downtown fundraiser celebrates Feast of Saint Ignatius

RELATED: Ciminelli Real Estate project at 201 Ellicott moves forward