All New Yorkers released from prison could vote under bill

ALBANY, N.Y. — All individuals released on parole could vote in New York under a bill that passed the Assembly Wednesday.

The legislation has also passed the Senate, and will next head to the desk of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The governor has 10 days to sign or veto a bill once it hits his desk before it becomes law.

Currently, people who are released on parole and under community supervision for felonies have to wait months or years to vote until they've been discharged from parole or reached the end of supervision.