BUFFALO, N.Y. — The outbound 33 is now fully reopened following a 4-car crash during the Monday morning commute.

First responders initially closed all the lanes near the Suffolk Street entrance ramp around 8:15 a.m.. At one point, traffic was backed up for more than a mile. Traffic is still moving slowly, but the road and ramps are now fully reopened.

No word yet if anyone was hurt, we will update this story as we learn more.