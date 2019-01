CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — With the winter storm taking over Western New York, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is doing their part in ensuring the safety of everyone.

The airport says that all flights, in and out of Buffalo, have been cancelled.

This measure was decided due in part because of the number of travel bans and winter weather warnings that have been issued to parts of Western New York.

If you are traveling, you are asked to check in with the airline for the latest information.