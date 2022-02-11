All clear following lockdown at Gowanda school

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an alarm at Gowanda Central School District's middle/high school complex.

GOWANDA, N.Y. — The all clear has been given following a lockdown at Gowanda Central School District's middle/high school complex.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning law enforcement agencies responded to the school after a lockdown was initiated. A couple hours later the campus returned to normal activities.

The school district reports that the cause of the alarm is still being investigated, but it was not set off for a safety event.

“In these situations, safety is our top priority. Real-time information cannot be communicated because all school personnel are involved in responding to the situation in some manner,” says Superintendent Dr. Robert B. Anderson.

“The district will provide information as soon as it is appropriate to do so.”

Gowanda CSD thanked first responders and local law enforcement for their help and thanked the community for their patience.