BUFFALO, NY - We told you last week that you should expect an emergency alert on your phone this Thursday afternoon, and that it's just a test.

But now that alert has been rescheduled.

FEMA previously said they'd change the time of the test in the event of an actual severe event - and because of Hurricane Florence, they're doing just that.

Due to severe weather across much of the East Coast and ongoing response efforts, the national emergency alert test has been postponed to the backup date of Oct. 3, 2018 at 2:18 PM EDT.



If you have questions about the test, visit the FAQ at https://t.co/Op8T9AEpiF. pic.twitter.com/S9RYxyfdiv — FEMA (@fema) September 17, 2018

The test is now scheduled for 2:18 p.m. on Wednesday, October 3.

And again, it's just a test.

© 2018 WGRZ