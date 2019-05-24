BATAVIA, Illinois — A product made at the ADM Milling production facility here in Buffalo is being recalled over concerns of possible E.coli contamination.

ALDI is recalling Baker's Corner All Purpose Flour distributed to select stores in 11 states in the northeast, including New York.

The product in question is sold in five-pound bags with the following UPC code: 041498130404. Out of an abundance of caution, ALDI has recalled all best if used by dates and all lots of the flour.

If you have any, you should throw it out or return it to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact ADM Milling Company Customer Service at 800-422-1688.