WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — An Aldi store is coming to Williamsville Place.

The Germany-based discount supermarket chain has leased 20,411 square feet between Fred Astaire Dance Studio and Jos A. Bank in the shopping center at 5395 Sheridan Drive, according to DLC Management Corp.’s website.

The store will open by late summer 2022, according to Aaron Sumida, Aldi Tully Division vice president.