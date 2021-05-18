Alden man arrested for alleged role in U.S. Capitol insurrection

Daniel Warmus was arrested by the FBI in Buffalo after an anonymous tip from someone who overheard him talking to his dentist about his role in the riots

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Western New York man is accused of taking part in the riots at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to the FBI's criminal complaint, Daniel Warmus, 33, of Alden was arrested Tuesday in Buffalo after an anonymous tipster heard him telling his dentist about his day at the Capitol.

The person told the FBI they overheard Warmus talking about how he smoked marijuana inside the Capitol, and refused a police officer's instructions to leave the building.

Warmus is charged with violent and unlawful entry, disrupting government business and disorderly conduct.

Local Attorney Paul Cambria told 2 On Your Side in the past that, if convicted, the penalty for any person who took part in that insurrection could be substantial.

"Judges may want to send a message here," Cambria said. "Judges may want to make an example and severely punish someone for basically invading the Capitol Building and assaulting or stealing things from an officer so this could definitely involve jail time. Real jail time."