Alden High School holds career day focused on skilled manufacturing, trades

More than 50 industry partners took part in the event.

ALDEN, N.Y. — The Alden Central School District held a special career day with a focus on skilled manufacturing and the trades in Western New York.

The technical career day featured more than 50 employers in the region who are looking to hire skilled laborers, like welders and machinists. It was a chance for students to learn what these companies are all about, but it was also a chance for hiring managers to get a glimpse of what students have to offer.

Students who are part of Alden High School's student-run business, Bulldog Manufacturing, showed off their products, machining skills, and business model, and the robotics team demonstrated their creations.

It wasn't just a gym full of students — companies could look around and see potential employees.

Some students who took part in previous technical career days are now working at local companies.

"We currently have five employees, and I'm probably going to hopefully take Peter here with me. This program is very unique. It gives them a very good hands-on basis for many aspects. There are students who do marketing for the program, machining for the program, and welding for the program. They come to us very well trained, and we pair them up with older employees and turn them into machinists from there," said Kevin Wilson, quality manager for Casey Machine in Lancaster.

That's helping to fill a big gap in skilled trades jobs as workers age and retire.

It's also reinforcing the notion that college isn't for everyone, and you can have a meaningful, good-paying job without a four-year degree.

"Start them now. This is the breeding ground for what we are going to need in the future. We don't always need people with a bachelor's degree. We need people who can make stuff," said Wilson.