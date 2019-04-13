BUFFALO, N.Y. — Later this year the Albright-Knox Art Gallery will close for a major renovation project.

On Saturday, the museum will hold a public forum to hear your take on the new indoor town square. It's part of the $150 million expansion plan.

The square features a piece that doubles as the ceiling and a work of art.

The project will take 22 months, so in the meantime the museum operate out of an old warehouse.

It's located on Northland Avenue, and it will be known as Albright-Knox Northland. Saturday's forum runs 10 a.m. to noon at the gallery.

