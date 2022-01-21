Albright-Knox seeking artwork submissions inspired by the Buffalo Bills

Submit a photo of your masterpiece for a chance to be featured on the Albright-Knox's Twitter and Instagram pages.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling all artists and Bills fans! The Albright-Knox wants to see works of art that celebrate your creativity and team pride.

Show off your best Bills-inspired artwork, and the Albright-Knox may share your photos on their Twitter and Instagram pages.

"We are seeing some really creative art being submitted," said Dr. Callie Johnson, Albright-Knox's director of communication and community engagement. "It's always endearing seeing the art come from the schools and our community based organizations. Again, we couldn't be more excited to celebrate the Bills and the artists and creators that make the community so great."

If you'd like to share a photo of your artwork, post them on Twitter or Instagram and use #AlbrightKnox and #BillsArt.

"We're so happy to see schools and other artists tagging us and sending their artwork and contributing in fun and creative ways," said Johnson. "In addition to being a famously committed and enthusiastic fan base, Western New Yorkers are also extremely creative."

The Albright-Knox will continue to share #BillsArt submissions through Sunday, January 23.

"Our goal is to welcome all audiences to our museum and engage our community in new, fun and interesting ways," Johnson said. "Once we reopen, we want everyone to know this is a place for them. So to find new and creative avenues for people to express their love of art and culture is amazing."