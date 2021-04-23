Albright Knox looking for entries for Virtual Art Alive 2021

Deadline for submissions is 5 PM on May 17.

Do you have an idea on how a famous work of art could be brought to life? If so, the Albright Knox wants to hear from you.

The gallery has put out a call for entries for its Virtual Art Alive 2021. The annual contest normally takes place outside, but will be heading back to the internet for the second straight year.

Participants are asked to create living representations of famous artworks and compete for more than $1,000 in cash prizes. The competition is open to anyone including students, community groups, organizations, households and individuals.