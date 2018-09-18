AMHERST, NY - A public art installation is coming to Bassett Park in Amherst.

The Town of Amherst announced Monday that it's partnering with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery for the first time for the installation project.

It's a sculpture called "Tanglewood" and it was created by artist Shayne Dark of Canada.

"We are thrilled to be placing this colorful and thought-provoking sculpture in Bassett Park - a location that will dovetail wonderfully with the artist's use of natural elements in his work," says Aaron Ott, the Albright-Knox's Curator of Public Art.

"The Town of Amherst wants to increase the appeal and enjoyment of our public spaces; a great way to accomplish that is through the installation of world-class artwork," said town Supervisor Brian Kulpa.

The sculpture will be displayed at Bassett Park the next six years.

