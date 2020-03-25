BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like many hospitals, Erie County Medical Center is having a difficult time acquiring personal protection equipment for its healthcare workers.

ECMC made several posts on Twitter and Facebook this week asking for donations of unused masks, face shields, goggles, disposable protective covering and hand sanitizer, and the community answered the hospital's plea.

Schools, businesses and good samaritans have been donating unused personal protection equipment, as well as food to the hospital.

On Tuesday the Albright Knox donated respirators, safety glasses, surgical gloves, coveralls and aprons to the hospital. The Albright Knox says the museum's Art Preparator team typically uses these medical safety supplies when handling and conserving certain artworks.

West Buffalo Charter School’s Girl Scout Troop #34366 also made a donation on Tuesday, giving the hospital several boxes of Girl Scout cookies. Along with the cookies the Girl Scouts left a note saying "Thank you for all you do."

