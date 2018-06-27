BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - One of Buffalo's most well-known art galleries is expanding.

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery this week announced plans to add another building to its campus that will add 29,000 square feet of space for exhibitions. The new building will be connected to the existing gallery with a scenic bridge.

There also are plans to build an underground parking structure and to convert the current surface parking lot to green space.

Gallery officials say they've so far raised $125 million of the $155 million needed. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2019 and take two years.

The Albright-Knox collection includes has more than 7,000 objects, including works by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, Vincent van Goh and Pablo Picasso.



