ALBION, N.Y. — One woman died in a head-on collision Friday night in the Town of Albion.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said Jill Stinson of Albion was taken to Medina Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says a southbound 2007 Ford Econoline van, which was driven by Michael Dipiazza of Oakfield, crossed the center of Eagle Harbor Road and hit Stinson's northbound 1989 Ford Econoline head-on.

Personnel from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office and the Albion Fire Department were called to the scene, in the 3600 block of Eagle Harbor Road, at 6:34 p.m. Friday.

A passenger in Stinson's van and Dipiazza were not hurt.

The sheriff's office said weather conditions could have been a factor in Dipiazza's van crossing into the other lane.

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.

