Albany County Sheriff's Office discusses a criminal complaint against Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Albany County Sheriff's Office held a news conference to discuss a criminal complaint the office received this week from an aide who says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped her breast at the governor’s state residence.
Sheriff Craig Apple said on Twitter that “no reports will be released and details will be limited” at the 12 p.m. news conference. “Please understand this is an active investigation,” he said.
The complaint is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo. The sheriff’s office has said the Democratic governor could be arrested if investigators or the county district attorney determine he committed a crime.
The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement attributable to Fabien Levy:
“We will cooperate fully with the Albany sheriff and turn over all evidence related to this complainant. Similarly, we will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies, as appropriate.”