Albany County Sheriff's Office discusses a criminal complaint against Gov. Cuomo

The Albany County sheriff is holding a news conference to discuss a criminal complaint his office received this week from an aide.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Albany County Sheriff's Office held a news conference to discuss a criminal complaint the office received this week from an aide who says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped her breast at the governor’s state residence.

Sheriff Craig Apple said on Twitter that “no reports will be released and details will be limited” at the 12 p.m. news conference. “Please understand this is an active investigation,” he said.

The complaint is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo. The sheriff’s office has said the Democratic governor could be arrested if investigators or the county district attorney determine he committed a crime.

Albany County Sheriff Office Presser LIVE: Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple holds briefing on Criminal Complaint Against Gov. Cuomo. Posted by WNYT NewsChannel 13 on Saturday, August 7, 2021

The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement attributable to Fabien Levy: