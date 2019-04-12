BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, the current bishop of Albany, has been appointed Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Buffalo. This is following the resignation of Bishop Richard J. Malone early Wednesday morning.

Bishop Scharfenberger will continue in his role with the Diocese of Albany, while overseeing the Buffalo diocese until a new bishop is named at a later date. He spoke to the media a press conference Wednesday morning.

“My family just got bigger”, he said, referring to his new role leading the Buffalo Catholic Diocese.

According to an announcement from the Diocese Office of Communications, the appointment was a decision from Pope Francis, and Scharfenberger will maintain all rights that belong to a diocesan bishop.

When asked if he knew why he was selected, Scharfenberger said, "I have no white papers, I have no hidden agenda. I have no idea why I was chosen."

“I am honored to serve as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buffalo during these challenging times, and I am humbled by the task put before me. I ask for your prayers as we begin this journey together, and I look forward to getting to know the people of this great diocese,” Scharfenberger said in a written statement included in the announcement.

2 On Your Side reporter Steve Brown asked Bishop Scharfenberger if he thinks Malone can remain with the Buffalo Diocese and work as a healer.

"That's a really tough question," Scharfenberger said. "He (Malone) made a prudent decision to withdraw."

Bishop Scharenberger says he will speak with parish priests later Thursday.

Scharfenberger has been the Bishop of Albany for the last five and a half years. He has been recognized by the church for his leadership in responding to the clergy abuse crisis.

