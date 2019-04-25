Alain Kaloyeros has an extra month to prepare an argument for why his conviction should be overturned.

Kaloyeros, the former president and CEO of SUNY Polytechnic Institute, was convicted by a federal jury in July of conspiring with developers to rig the bids on major upstate economic development projects.

He now has until May 29 to file documents outlining his argument for an appeal, pushed back from April 29. Another defendant in a connected case who is appealing his conviction, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco, asked the court for an additional 30 days. The court on Tuesday granted the extension to all defendants, including Kaloyeros.

You can read Buffalo Business First's full story here.