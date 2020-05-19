CLARENCE, N.Y. — An Akron man was killed in a one car crash over the weekend in Clarence.

The Erie County Sheriff's office said it happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday on Shisler Road.

Deputies said a car appeared to leave the road, hitting a tree and then a natural gas line. The gas line was damaged and leaking and first responders had to wait until utility crews arrived on scene to shut off the gas before tending to the driver.

Caleb Nati, 23, from Akron was rushed to ECMC in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash.

RELATED: Train derailed in East Aurora, some roads will be closed for a few days

RELATED: Buffalo PD makes three arrests in Monday's SWAT team incident

RELATED: 1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in Bergen