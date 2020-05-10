Akron Central Schools announces positive COVID case linked to elementary school

The District said the Erie County Department of Health is aware and will start contact tracing.

AKRON, N.Y. — On Sunday, the Akron Central School District announced that an individual who was recently present in its elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19.

The District did not provide details about the person who tested positive. It also did not disclose the capacity of the individual at the school, whether they be a teacher, student, staff member, parent, visitor or something else. The statement continues by reminding parents that this positive test doesn't automatically mean their child has been exposed to COVID or has been in close contact with the individual.

A statement released by District Superintendent Patrick McCabe said that the individual won't return to district buildings until they have completed isolation procedures as directed by the department of health. The district will provide the Department of Health a list of names of people that may have come in close contact with the positive individual, and a contact tracing effort will begin.

McCabe said all areas used by the person have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

The District will provide more updates if additional steps are to be taken. Families are urged to continue monitoring their children for symptoms and ask that they stay home if they are sick.