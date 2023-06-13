AKG Art Museum opens; Here’s what you need to know

The June 15-18 opening weekend is free to the public, but you need a ticket.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is your guide to the Buffalo AKG Art Museum as you plan your visit.

First, know that it's made up of four main indoor areas, and includes more than 50-thousand square feet of exhibition space.

You can visit the new Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building, the original building - that's the renovated Robert and Elisabeth Wilmers Building from 1905, and the Seymour H. Knox Building built in 1962.

There's also the new Ralph Wilson Town Square which includes 6,000 square feet, that until now was an under-used interior courtyard. That's where you'll find "Common Sky" the massive canopy sculpture of glass and mirrors.

Plus, the Great Lawn is a new community space - it's above the underground parking garage.

But the big draw is the new Gundlach building.

"I really hope that you can see the building's abundance of space is where you can experience, do many things, so this is not the end, this is the beginning, the new beginning of the institution," said Shohei Shigematsu, who designed the Gundlach Building.

It features three floors of galleries, a sculpture terrace, and access to the John J. Albright Bridge, which will take you to the rest of the campus without going outside.

"You see the beautiful bridge, you see the reflection of the history onto a new building. This was kind of unexpected, to be honest, but somehow, it's really showing the diversity of the place," said Shohei Shigematsu.

Starting Thursday, you have a chance to see everything for free through Sunday. Just go to BufflaloAKG.org and click on where it says "Tickets" at the top right corner. Select your preferred date and time, and you'll get your tickets. You will need your tickets to get into the museum at your pre-selected time.

And remember, that starting Monday, June 19, the Gundlach Building will close for about a month for construction to wrap-up. The rest of the museum will remain open, and the Knox Building and Town Square offer free admission year-round.