Airpower History Tour coming to Niagara Falls International Airport

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — History buffs will want to head to Niagara Falls International Airport on June 28 for the Airpower History Tour.

The tour brings the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation to airports across America every year, and this year it is making a stop in Niagara Falls.

The B-29 Superfortress "FIFI" and B-24 Liberator "Diamond Lil" will be visiting the airport, along with a T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman. The P-51 Mustang "Gunfighter" will also be making an appearance.

Visitors will be able to view all aircraft up close, buy rides and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft is not flying.

The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 through Monday, July 5. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and under.