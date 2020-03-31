NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An Airman stationed at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station has died, according to the Air Force Reserve.

Technical Sgt. Nicholas Vogler died on Sunday while awaiting training at Joint Base San Antonio, in Texas.

Volger's cause of death is currently under investigation, but it's not considered related to COVID-19 as he presented no symptoms of the virus, according to the Air Force Reserves.

"This is incredibly difficult for the 914th Air Refueling Wing family as we mourn the death of one of our own,” said Col. Mark Larson, 914 ARW commander. “Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tech. Sgt. Vogler.”

