New York Airman of the Year for the Air National Guard based in WNY

Senior Airman Dhruva Poluru who is based at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station received the honor.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As Western New York celebrates Independence Day, we are celebrating one of those in the armed services that helps protect that independence.

The 2023 New York Airman of the Year for the Air National Guard has a connection to Western New York.

Senior Airman Dhruva Poluru received the honor. He is based at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and assigned to the 107th Attack Wing's 222nd Command and Control Squadron located in Rome.

"To see that the work that I do being recognized, even working remotely, and leadership from all around the world seeing the results of my work means more than I can express," Poluru said.

Poluru works with the National Reconnaissance Office, which is in charge of running America's space surveillance system. Poluru tracks the orbit of American stellates along with the stellates of other nations.

"We are incredibly proud of Poluru winning the Airman of the Year Award for the entire Air National Guard," said Colonel Andrew Carlson, 107th Attack Wing commander.



"His demonstration of dedication, hard work, innovation, and ambassadorship is a great reflection of what the 107th Attack Wing is all about."

While Poluru now lives in Virginia, he was a graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo with a degree in mechanical and aerospace Engineering in 2022.

"The work that Poluru has done, the impact goes well outside the 222d Command and Control Squadron," said the 222nd Command Chief Master Sergeant Stephen Davies.



"His commitment to space operations tradecraft and overall professional development as an airman is extremely motivating," Davies said.

His awards include the Air and Space Commendation Medal, the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Remote Combat Effects Campaign Medal, Outstanding Airman of the Year Ribbon, the National Defense Service Ribbon, and the Air and Space Achievement Medal.