BUFFALO, N.Y. — Airbnb, the popular site where users find a temporary place to stay, has warned users about throwing parties in Buffalo.

The company said that if any guests attempt to throw a party or gathering at one of its listing, it will be banned from the service. Airbnb also said it will cooperate with Buffalo Police officials in any investigation about parties at its listings.

The event-friendly filter, which usually allows guests to seek listings where events and parties can be thrown,has been disabled to comply with Govenor Cuomo's executive order on social distancing.

