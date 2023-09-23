Air 1, U.S. Coast Guard rescue 2 people fall overboard in Lake Erie

The vessel in distress was roughly 3 miles off shore from the windmills in Hamburg.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people were rescued Friday after going overboard and drifting away from their sail boat.

The rescue took place past 7 p.m. Friday, with Air 1 the U.S. Coast Guard leading the effort, the Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday.

