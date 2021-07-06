Air Quality Advisory issued for Western New York

The advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Sunday and ends at 11 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Air Quality Advisory was issued Sunday for the Western New York region.

The advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Sunday. With calm winds and warm temperatures, higher ozone levels are expected during this timeframe.

According to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the ozone levels in Western New York are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.