Air Mobility Wing flying over NY Tuesday

The 305th Air Mobility Wing and Air Mobility Command partners will be flying in various aircraft formations over New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 305th Air Mobility Wing announced that in celebration of 100 years, it will be flying in various aircraft formations over New York on Tuesday.

It's celebrating 100 years of air refueling.

The wing said "We commemorate a century of AR, a game-changing capability that has revolutionized global reach and power projection. From extending our operational range to building international partnerships, air refueling has shaped the course of Air Mobility Command."

The 305th Air Mobility Wing and Air Mobility Command partners will be flying in various aircraft formations over New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.