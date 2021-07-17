Veteran riding bicycle 100 miles to raise money for vets

An Angola man is riding 100 miles to raise money for vets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Angola resident hit the pavement Saturday morning to help raise money for local veterans.

During the pandemic, Kurtiss 'Kurby' Driscoll decided the time was right to do something to help others, so he decided to ride his bike 100 miles.

Driscoll joined the U.S. Air Force in 2010 and served honorably for four years.

He said that experience made him deeply aware of the needs of veterans and their families and it ultimately served as his “do-good” inspiration.

“A couple of years ago I wrote up a rough draft of a veteran’s fundraiser I had in mind,” Driscoll said. “Around the same time two things happened. I purchased a bike and started riding long distances, and I connected with WNY Heroes, to try and figure out a fundraiser. Those two seemingly separate events inspired me to ride my bike to help support the WNY Heroes cause of raising money to help families of military veterans."

Driscoll’s 100-mile ride started Saturday morning at Columbus Park.

"When I looked at a map and saw that I could ride 100 miles between Buffalo and Rochester along the Erie Canal that became my goal," Driscoll said. "In the middle of COVID, it seemed like something positive to do to help veterans and I ended up raising over $2,000. Now I’m on to year two and another 100-mile ride on July 17. This time my goal is to raise more money by picking up sponsors, getting more people involved, and hopefully making this an annual event for years to come."

Although Driscoll is riding solo, he has the support of two WNY businessmen, J.C. Seneca, owner of Tallchief Territory, Home of Native Pride in Irving, and Tom Waring, Principal at Buffalo-based Note, Advisors.

For more information about 100 Miles for Vets and to sponsor or donate click here.