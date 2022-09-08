AG responds to ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia this week

Folks in Batavia have already been protesting the event and now the state attorney general is speaking out.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — There is more controversy Tuesday over the ReAwaken America Tour coming to Genesee County this weekend.

The event has featured speakers including former president Donald Trump's son Eric Trump and former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Folks in Batavia have already been protesting the event and now the state attorney general is speaking out.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a notice Tuesday to a controversial right-wing conspiracy group that racially motivated violence will not be tolerated ahead of a planned event in Batavia

“The so-called ReAwaken America tour is nothing but a traveling carnival of hate speech, wild conspiracy theories, and attacks on our democratic process,” said Attorney General James. “Wherever this tour goes, it leaves a trail of divided communities and heightened tensions. I have zero tolerance for racist and hateful rhetoric that urges violence against any New Yorker. To the organizers of this event in Batavia let me be clear: My office will not hesitate to use the full force of the law to clamp down on any racially motivated violence or unlawful conduct.”

AG James also said that her office will take legal action if Civil Rights Laws are violated.

Paul Doyle with Cornerstone Church says there are no plans to interfere with anyone's right to protest the event or express their beliefs.

"Basically insinuating that we're involved in racists activity we are a Chrisitan church...My youth pastor is an African we have a number in our church who are insulted and it's intimidation right from our government," said Paul Doyle with Cornerstone Church.