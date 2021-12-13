AG hopefuls exit race after James seeks reelection

The last two hopefuls announced Monday that they had ended their campaigns

ALBANY, N.Y. — All five Democrats who had announced campaigns to succeed Letitia James as New York's attorney general have now withdrawn from the race after she said she would seek reelection rather than run for governor.

The last two hopefuls announced Monday that they had ended their campaigns. They were Assemblyman Clyde Vanel, of Queens, and former state Department of Financial Services Superintendent Mario Vullo.