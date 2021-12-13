x
AG hopefuls exit race after James seeks reelection

The last two hopefuls announced Monday that they had ended their campaigns
Credit: AP
New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question after announcing that the state is suing the National Rifle Association during a press conference, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in New York. James said that the state is seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. — All five Democrats who had announced campaigns to succeed Letitia James as New York's attorney general have now withdrawn from the race after she said she would seek reelection rather than run for governor. 

The last two hopefuls announced Monday that they had ended their campaigns. They were Assemblyman Clyde Vanel, of Queens, and former state Department of Financial Services Superintendent Mario Vullo. 

Three other Democrats had previously announced they were exiting the race. That leaves the Democratic primary field open for James, at least for now. She suspended her campaign for governor Thursday.

