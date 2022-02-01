After three years of planning, $56 million McCarley Gardens project starts this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After more than three years of planning, the first phase of the $56 million renovation of the McCarley Gardens – a residential neighborhood that serves as a bridge between downtown Buffalo, the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and the Fruit Belt – is scheduled to get underway this week.
“It is a milestone,” said developer Nick Sinatra, part of the development consortium undertaking the project.
Crews will begin renovating 135 apartments on the McCarley Gardens campus, located at 172 Goodell St. and adjacent to St. John Baptist Church. Also planned is a six-story, 212-unit apartment building.
