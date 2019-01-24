WIRT, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are always there to step up in times of need. And, the Allegany County SPCA says it needs your help to care for 140 animals seized in a raid late last week.

The Allegany County SPCA posted on Facebook saying it needs a lot of supplies from hay for some animals, to dog food and newspapers.

In video that a viewer posted on Facebook and allowed us to use, shows one of those raids in the Town of Wirt, as it was happening.

There are multiple emergency response vehicles on scene.

In total, 140 animals were seized last Friday, including cows, horses, sheep, dogs and cats. And now, there's a big effort to care for those animals.

"140 animals has to be expensive even to care for them for a day they're probably going to be waiting you know a decision on whether those animals are going to be returned or not so they're going to be holding them for weeks or months," said Lisa Hitchcock, the director of Rescue Pups, which is in the Southern Tier.

People in that area say they've complained about the conditions at that farm for years. The SPCA says you can drop off donations at its locations in Wellsville or Belmont. If you have any questions about what supplies are needed, call the Allegany County SPCA at 585-593-2200.