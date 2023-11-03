After 1-day delay, fatal fire investigation resumes

ATF officials have interviewed more than 100 people, which includes the building's owner, former U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials on Friday chose to pause their investigation into a fatal Main Street fire, out of respect for Jason Arno's funeral.

Now that investigation has resumed.

2 On Your Side learned that ATF investigators were able to get a wall knocked down in the building, so that they could get to an area of debris they needed to search, which may reveal a cause.

They've also talked to workers who had been doing a job on the building before the fire, the person who placed the 911 call, and firefighters on scene that day. Accelerant sniffing dogs have also been brought in, and some building materials have been removed to undergo testing.

ATF investigators have also created a computer model of the fire to help determine where it may have began. We don't know how much longer it could take to determine a cause.