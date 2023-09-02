After nearly 100 years, Kenmore water tower will be coming down

The Kenmore Village Improvement Society says demolition will begin in the coming months on the tower at Elmwood and Mang avenues.

KENMORE, N.Y. — An old water tower that has been a part of the Village of Kenmore for nearly 100 years will soon be coming down.

The Kenmore Village Improvement Society on Thursday told 2 On Your Side that demolition will begin in the coming months on the tower at Elmwood and Mang avenues.

The society said it has not been an operating water tower in quite some time, and it's become an eyesore.

"It has been getting rustier and rustier, and worse looking every year," Melissa Foster, the Kenmore Village Improvement Society president, said. "The complaints have gone up significantly, and so I think that them removing something that looks really worn and not cared for, etc., is going to be welcome from a lot of people."