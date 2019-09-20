BUFFALO, N.Y. — After being trapped for more than an hour, two people were rescued from an elevator at Buffalo's City Hall.

Dispatchers were called to the scene at 2:42 p.m., and mechanics were able to get the elevator to go to the basement.

Once there, they were able to get the doors open, and the man and woman who were trapped walked out at around 3:50 p.m.

Neither person was hurt.

