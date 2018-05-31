LANCASTER, NY — A brawl at Lancaster Speedway's weekly "Cruise Night" was caught on camera on Wednesday.

In a video shared on Facebook, multiple people can be seen fighting, and in one case, someone was struck with a large object (we’ve removed the sound due to foul language).

Speedway President Tim Packman declined an on camera interview Thursday, but told WGRZ-TV he was obviously concerned about the events of Wednesday.

Packman also confirmed that in addition to this video, another has surfaced –as well as several pictures, all of which are being reviewed by track security, which also interviewed a number witnesses.

Packman said they will eventually present what they gather to police, that the track's management will work with law enforcement to identify the individuals involved.

When contacted Thursday, Lancaster Police Chief Gerald J. Gil Jr. said they have yet to receive any complaint regarding the incident.

Packman also told 2 On Your Side that he will meet with the track's ownership group on Friday to discuss the future of Cruise Nights.

Just last year, Lancaster Speedway canceled its Cruise Night due to incidents involving security guards. The speedway put in new procedures and hired US Security Associates, Inc. in an attempt to correct some of the issues that surrounded Cruise Night.

Meanwhile, the track continues to prepare for one of its biggest events of the year this weekend, with the return of the ISMA Super Modified Series, which usually packs the grandstand.

