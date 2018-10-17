BUFFALO, N.Y. - After a major raid by Buffalo police, those with bikes stolen within the last few years have reached out wanting to know if their bike was a part of the raid.

When Brandon Andersen of Tonawanda heard Buffalo Police had found nearly 90 bikes in a drug raid Monday night hope inside him started to grow.

"My initial reaction was shocked, to see that many bikes in one place, but at the same time hopeful that maybe one of mine was involved and I was going to be able to recover it," Andersen said.

Brandon says he's had two bikes stolen -- one taken in June of last year, the other just two months later on his birthday. The second bike -- a black, orange and blue Mongoose, that he'd really like to have back. Whoever stole it cut through a handicap parking sign to take it.

"I was shocked," Andersen said. He adds that he filed a police report and when he saw a tweet from 2 On Your Side about the suspected bike ring, he got thinking.

"Based on the picture you guys were able to tweet out I'm able to identify one of them," Andersen said.

Brandon has been able to find the receipt for the bike. And that's what others are recommended to do as well -- find some sort of proof of purchase, or perhaps a picture of it, file a police report if you haven't already, and register your bike -- at BikeIndex.org -- it's free and helps police return stolen bikes to their owners.

We have found many people have posted about their stolen bikes on the Buffalo Stolen Bikes Facebook page. Buffalo Police tell us this is acceptable proof as well. Slow Roll Buffalo says the page has been active for about two years.

"The group is active because bike thieves are active," said Seamus Gallivan, the co-founder of Slow Roll Buffalo, "in that is an archive because of the way the Facebook group works every photos that's ever been posted in there is time stamped."

Buffalo Police remain in the process of cataloging all those bikes, which could take a week or so. After that, detectives in each Buffalo Police district will start trying to matchup those descriptions with police reports. That's why police say it's very important to file a police report. And, that goes for people in and out of the city, because police don't know how widespread this suspected bike ring operated.

© 2018 WGRZ