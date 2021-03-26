After 5 suspected overdose deaths on Thursday, Erie County urges caution

'When we see five overdose-related deaths in one day, we have to alert our community,' health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County says that on Thursday, the medical examiner took in five suspected overdose cases. Although toxicology is still pending, the county suspects these are tied to cocaine and opioids, such as fentanyl.

“When we see five overdose-related deaths in one day, we have to alert our community,” health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said.

There are currently 15 confirmed and 70 cases pending toxicology relating to opioid deaths in 2021. Seven of the confirmed cases involved cocaine.

“Harm reduction tools and our warning – don’t trust your cocaine – can help prevent these tragic deaths. To our community, please, get a Narcan kit and learn how to use it.”

The county wants to remind the public to "never use alone" and to be aware of resources available. The county department of health says that cocaine is likely to contain fentanyl, which is a deadly combination and can stop your breathing.

Narcan is one resource that can help reverse the effects of an overdose, but it has to be given in time. Erie County provides free Narcan kits to anyone who requests it. Narcan can also be found at pharmacies.

Narcan can be requested in Erie County by texting (716) 225-5473. Never Use Alone is also a resource the county recommends: neverusealone.com or (800) 484-373.

The county provided the following list of resources: