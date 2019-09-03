BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may have heard of food deserts, or areas where people just can't get fresh produce or healthy food because there's nowhere to buy it.

That's what they're trying to fight in one South Buffalo neighborhood.

The African Heritage Food Coop opened on Saturday, with fresh produce and a whole lot more, such as organic personal care products and even catered Caribbean food.

There's also a black business bazaar which features products from African-American businesses from all over the city.

The African Heritage Food Co-op is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Black Business Bazaar takes place every first Saturday of the month.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

CBD store opens in Williamsville

Flat 12 Mushrooms growing fresh produce year-round

Local restaurant owner gives free pizza to community members