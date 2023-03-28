African Heritage Food Co-Op provides context about non-profit status suspended

Last summer, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $3 million grant to help get the East Buffalo co-op up and running.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The African Heritage Food Co-Op is speaking out after their non-profit status was suspended last year.

Last summer, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $3 million grant to help get the East Buffalo co-op up and running.

But the organization said an "unfortunate paperwork issue" led to missing IRS forms and the removal of their non-profit status back in May.

Alexander Wright, the president of the co-op, told 2 On Your Side he has hired a permanent book-keeper and certified public accountant to ensure something like this never happens again.

"This is Buffalo and I know everyone has a strong opinion, but for every critic there are 10 others who back our vision and I appreciate the outpouring of support I have received this morning. Our work moves forward; Construction on 238 Carlton begins in May, work on the Niagara Falls store is ongoing and is slated to reopen in June. Throughout this situation we never lost focus on our core mission of providing access to healthy quality food to a community that has traditionally been underserved and overlooked," Wright said.