Future African American Veterans Monument receives donation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Plans to build an African American Veterans Monument at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park have been in the works for months now. On Thursday, organizers of the monument received a big donation to help make that dream become a reality.
$50,000 was donated to help build the monument.
Organizers say the monument will recognize the contributions of African Americans who served and are currently serving in all branches of the military.
"This monument is not just about honoring, but it's also about education. We want to educate the young people in the community that every war this country has been in, African Americans have been part of it. The first person killed in the Revolutionary War was African American. So we've been part of it in spite of all the two battles going on with segregation and fighting, when the call came out for the fight in the wars we always responded. So this monument is going to honor every African American who fought in every war," one of the organizers said.
The campaign still needs money for support and also needs people to sponsor the event.
If you want to help out you can visit their website.