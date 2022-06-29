African American Veterans Monument receives $50,000 donation

The donation will be used for the long-term maintenance of the monument and surrounding property, according to the news release.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — African American Veterans Monument, which will be constructed soon, received a $50,000 donation from the Carl and Carol Montante Charitable Fund.

The monument will be built at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

“It has been an exciting year for the African American Veterans Monument,” highlighted Warren K. Galloway, chairman of the Monument Committee.

“Earlier this year, we successfully reached our funding needs for construction. This donation from the Montante Family ensures the long-term sustainability of the monument as a symbol of unity in our city.”

The donation will be used for the long-term maintenance of the monument and surrounding property, according to the news release.

The monument will bring awareness and honors the contributions made by African American Veterans, those who have served and are currently serving in all five branches of the military both in war and peace times, whether they enlisted voluntarily or were drafted.

“This monument is important for the City of Buffalo in so many ways,” noted Madeline S. Scott, who sits on the board of the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier. “For years the US military was segregated. As someone who personally had several family members from New York, Michigan, and Ohio who fought in American wars, this monument brings not only awareness to the contributions of African Americans but highlights that all American’s provided the same service and sacrifice for our country. The monument is intended to be a unifier.”

The monument will consist of twelve black 10-foot concrete pillars, representing each of America’s armed conflicts, and will be the first of its kind in the nation, according to the news release.

The release also said that work on the monument is underway and the completed project is scheduled to be unveiled on September 24, 2022.

